Garena Free Fire December 20 Redeem Codes: Get Free Fire Diamonds, Elite Pass codes - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire is a popular adventure-driven battle royale game, which is available for download on Google Play Store. The game became very popular among Indian youths after the government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India over privacy concerns.

Garena Free Fire is gaining popularity at a rapid pace because it allows the players to form their own strategies in the game. Garena releases free redeem codes daily and the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Monday (December 20) will allow the players unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 20, 2021

- DDFRTY2020POUYT> Free Pet

- FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

- FFGTYUO20POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

- BBHUQWPO2020UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

- MJTFAER8UOP20> 80,000 diamond codes

- SDAWR88YO20UB> free dj alok character

- NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

- MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

- BHPOU82020NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

-ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.