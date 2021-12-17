Garena Free Fire December 17 Redeem Codes: Get Free Fire Diamonds, Free Pet codes - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire is a hugely popular mobile game in India and this adventure-driven battle royale game is available for download on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire became popular in India after the Indian government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world.

Garena Free Fire allows players to form their own strategies in the game and this is also one of the reasons behind the rising popularity of this game. is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena releases redeem codes daily and the redeem codes for December 17 will allow the users to unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. The codes will be valid for December 16, 2021.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 17, 2021

FV8H JIYG 3RVT

EFN7 8G67 5FS6

F4EX C2TQ U52Q

F33D S3RX 45XY

FN6I YTRS D9OK

FBNJ I7CT 5TG8

FYN4 FKTI G8YD

FBER N5KY 8G7V

FYCT F2DE RJ5K

F3YH 87V6 CSRA

FF12 3B45 JTIG

F7V6 TCDG B8NJ

FKI8 TR3C BGT5

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.