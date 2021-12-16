Garena Free Fire December 16 Redeem Codes: Get Free Fire Diamonds, Free Pet codes - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire is a hugely popular mobile game in India and this adventure-driven battle royale game is available for download on Google Play Store. GArena Free Fire became popular in India after the Indian government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world.

Garena Free Fire allows players to form their own strategies in the game and this is also one of the reasons behind the rising popularity of this game.

Garena releases redeem codes daily and the redeem codes for December 16 will allow the users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards. The codes will be valid for December 16, 2021.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 16, 2021

- DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

- FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

- MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

- NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

- FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

- MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

- BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

- BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

Additional Garena Free Fire latest redeem codes

- FUYT XSHE GRFC

- F5TR EFDI VBNE

- FY45 6U7I UYJT

- FGSV JHBH GY9T

- FTR2 F4RG DF6S

-F467 FBHT 8CDE

- FR7F UD5W Y5CA

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.