Garena Free Fire December 15 Redeem Codes: Get pets, in-game elements - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire - an action-adventure battle royal game - is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire features hundreds of different skins for in-game elements like pets, characters, gloo walls, and weapons and players can equip these skins with diamonds and events. You can also get these for free by using the Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena periodically releases redeem 14-digit codes which is a combination of letters and words. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 15:

FVBC NJSA I8Q7

F5BU D8HY U9F7

FS35 UH3K F54S

FR3V 3IEB RNTM

FVBI 865T GTH0

FO9I SJHE NRTY

FNSW U7IR TYHJ

F2YE TGHR N4YH

F76D 5TRS FSVB

FIB8 F76Y DTGB

FNTM 7KUJ I8NB

FI8U V7C6 XS5T

F4IL M4HG FR45

FV6Y TCGF BRNT

F6M7 K8JI HNB8

DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

F2QA SFGY T5GH > Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IK NBVF R55T > Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34R FGBN MKLO > Free Diamonds Voucher

F9IK MNBV CDER > Head Hunting Parachute

F1QS DFGY 657U > Premium Bundles

F7UJ MNBV CDER > Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHYT 543E WSXC > Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IK MNBV CXSW > EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34E RFGB HNML > Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OLKJHB GFDE > Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IK JNBV FDER > Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4 RTGB NMKI > Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QA ZXCV BHNM > Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F8IK MNBV CDSE>> 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

The December 15 Garena Free Fire redeem codes will let users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards and will be valid only for today. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the Free Fire redeem code today might stop working.

A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Recently they introduced the Booyah Day events where Garena is offering amazing items and cosmetics for players. They often release new redeem codes for the players. Players would have the chance to get pets, skins characters, bundles, weapons, and many more in-game items from these codes. Check out the latest redeem codes and a guide to redeem them.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.