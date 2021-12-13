Garena Free Fire December 13 Redeem Codes: Free Fire Diamonds, Paloma Character - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an adventure-driven battle royale game, is quite popular in India and the mobile game became popular in the country after the government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India due to security concerns. Garena Free Fire is highly rated on Google Play Store.

Garena Free Fire allows players to form their own strategies in the game. It includes landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies. Garena Free Fire is one of the favorite games of mobile gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics and redeem codes. Notably, 14-digit redeems codes are released daily by Garena. These redeem codes are a combination of letters and words.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 13, 2021

- DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

- FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

- MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

- NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

- FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

- MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

- BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

- BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

Additional Garena Latest FF Redeem Codes

- FUYT XSHE GRFC

- F5TR EFDI VBNE

- FY45 6U7I UYJT

- FGSV JHBH GY9T

- FTR2 F4RG DF6S

- F467 FBHT 8CDE

- FR7F UD5W Y5CA

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.