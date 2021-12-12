Garena Free Fire December 12 Redeem Codes: Free Fire Diamonds, Free Pet codes - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, has now become very popular in India among mobile gamers. Garena Free Fire is one of the favorite games of mobile gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics and redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire features hundreds of different skins for in-game elements like pets, characters, gloo walls, and weapons. It is to be noted that 14-digit redeems codes are released daily by Garena. These redeem codes are a combination of letters and words. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points.

Free Fire Redeem Code for December 12, 2021

- DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

- FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

- FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

- BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

- MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

- SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

- NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

- MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

- BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

- ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.