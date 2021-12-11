Garena Free Fire December 11 Redeem Codes: Get pets, in-game elements - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Action-adventure battle royal game Garena Free Fire is hugely popular among e-gamers. With its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes, it is a favourite among e-gamers.

Garena Free Fire features hundreds of different skins for in-game elements like pets, characters, gloo walls, and weapons and players can equip these skins with diamonds and events.

Garena periodically releases redeem 14-digit codes which is a combination of letters and words. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 11:

FBHJ I876 TRGH

F3AD Q2RF IJNB

FNMR F987 YGBN

FYF5 BNSX D98U

FH65 RGRF VS3F

FU7T 6G5T VRCX

FQ2R TG7V 6TID

FRBG B687 RYEI

FHFB GYBU INHG

F876 EIUD BVHG

FE67 RVBU YOT9

F8BU VJ3E K0PO

FK3L XPZ4 FGTR

FBNJ F8U6 TR4E

The December 9 Garena Free Fire redeem codes will let users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards and will be valid only for today. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the Free Fire redeem code today might stop working.

A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Recently they introduced the Booyah Day events where Garena is offering amazing items and cosmetics for players. They often release new redeem codes for the players. Players would have the chance to get pets, skins characters, bundles, weapons, and many more in-game items from these codes. Check out the latest redeem codes and a guide to redeem them.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.