Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: How to order prasad from Lalbaugcha Raja’s pandal via Paytm

Lalbaugcha Raja

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is here and citizens across the country are celebrating this festival as a birth of Hindu God Ganesha. People celebrate this day by installing idols of Lord Ganesha in their homes and society. One of the most popular locations across the world where this festival is celebrated is in Mumbai's Lalbaug. Lalbaugcha Raja Utsav is popular for its festivities, decorations and specially the idols of Ganesha. This year, Paytm has been given the exclusive rights for Bappa’s prasad orders for Mumbai’s oldest and most popular Lalbaugcha Raja Utsav, which is returning after a two year hiatus. The company will also be the only platform broadcasting Bappa’s live darshan on its app. The Lalbaugcha Raja Utsav starts from 31st August and will go on till 9th September.

How to get prasad from Lalbaugcha Raja’s pandal via Paytm

With the Paytm Super App, Bappa’s prasad is just a click away. The dry fruit prasad can be ordered from anywhere in the country and it will get delivered within 2-5 days. The prasad can be ordered in two pack sizes — 250 gm for Rs 400. To place an order, open the Paytm app and click on the Ganesh Utsav icon on the home page.

The company has launched exciting offers for new users who are visiting the Pandal. After downloading the Paytm app, new users can donate Rs 51 by scanning a QR code inside the Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal to receive cashback of the same amount along with prasad laddoos. New users, who cannot visit the Pandal, can order prasad online and will also get Rs 51 cashback. The highest donor of the day on the Paytm app will also receive ‘couple entry’ passes for a special VIP darshan.