Galaxy S22 series gets over 70000 pre-bookings in just 12 hours in India

Samsung India on Wednesday announced that it has received over 70,000 pre-bookings in less than 12 hours for its recently-launched flagship Galaxy S22 series.

The company said it is grateful to its consumers for the overwhelming response to the new Galaxy S22 series. The pre-bookings for Galaxy S22 series in India started on February 23.

"Pre-Orders for Galaxy S22 series are extremely encouraging and we are committed to getting these devices to our customers as early as possible," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The company said that customers pre-booking Galaxy S22 Ultra will get Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 26,999 at just Rs 2,999. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 will get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at Rs 999.

Consumers in India can pre-book their Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 at leading retail outlets, Samsung Exclusive stores, Samsung online store and Amazon.in from February 23 to March 10.

Read | Samsung launches Galaxy S22 series in India - Know price, specifications, features

Galaxy S22 Series, which was launched in India on February 17, will go on sale from March 11, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India has been set at Rs 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant and the 8GB+256GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 76,999.

The Galaxy S22+ starts at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and goes up to Rs 88,999 for the 8GB+256GB option.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB+256GB option. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB+512GB model is priced at Rs 1,18,999.