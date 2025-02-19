The initiative is meant to upskill teachers in India, empowering them with blended learning events, hands-on training and mentorship opportunities.

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has announced the launch of 'Galaxy empowered', a one-of-a-kind community-led programme designed to transform education in India by empowering teachers, principals, and administrators in the education sector. The initiative, launched in the presence of Abhinav Bindra, legendary shooter and 2008 Olympic Gold Medallist, aims to build a culture of innovation and inspire creativity in education by integrating technology into teaching practices. It will prepare teachers for the classrooms of tomorrow through recurring on-ground and online learning events.

Galaxy Empowered initiative

The Galaxy empowered initiative is built on three core pillars — Technology Upskilling, Experiential Learning, and Peer-to-Peer Networking. The initiative not only benefits educators but also supports schools in becoming leaders in education innovation. By enhancing teaching practices and creating technology-driven learning environments, schools can position themselves as the institution of choice for parents, improving their reputation and gaining recognition in the community. In addition, the Galaxy empowered programme is free for both teachers and schools, ensuring valuable resources for education advancement without any financial barriers.

Pic: (Left to Right) Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President MX Business Samsung India; Abhinav Bindra, Chief Guest and 2008 Olympic Gold Medallist and Aditya Babbar, Vice President MX Business Samsung India

“With Galaxy empowered, we provide teachers the tools to enhance student engagement and create lasting educational impact. By investing in teacher development, Samsung empowers educators to maximize their classroom impact, supporting the backbone of the education system. This initiative aligns with our vision of innovating for a better tomorrow, ensuring education remains at the forefront of innovation and every educator has the resources to succeed,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

Pic: (Left to Right) Raju Dixit, Dr Biswajit Saha, Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Mr Shishir Jaipuria, Ms Abha Adams, Dr Natasha Mehta and Lt. Gen. Surendra Kulkarni (Retd.)

Over 2,700 teachers have been awarded certificates across India via live training sessions since December 2024 under the umbrella of 'Galaxy empowered'. The programme aims to empower 20,000 teachers across India by 2025. For the Delhi phase, Samsung has successfully conducted the “Galaxy empowered” programme in 250 schools. Apart from partnering with Mahattattva Educational Advisory and STTAR for the first phase, specialized trainers and academicians have been appointed to help the teachers through the programme.

“Education lies at the heart of societal progress, and Samsung has recognized the importance of enabling teachers with the right tools and support to harness technology in the classroom. By empowering teachers and education administrators, Samsung is fostering an ecosystem where technology enhances learning, bridges gaps, and shapes the future of education. I believe this initiative will serve as a vital stepping stone in upskilling our educators to deliver better learning experiences on a larger scale,” said Abhinav Bindra, Chief Guest and 2008 Olympic Gold Medallist.