From time limit for deleting messages to photo editor: WhatsApp to introduce new features SOON

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is one of the most used and liked applications around the world. People use the application not only to stay in touch with their friends and family but also to conduct their businesses.

This is why WhatsApp always makes sure to add new features to the messaging app so that the users can enjoy their experience. Today, we will tell you about all the new features that WhatsApp is all set to introduce for its users.

An increased time limit for deleting messages

As of now, WhatsApp allows a user to delete messages that are 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds old, however, the company is currently testing a time limit of 7 days and 8 minutes so that users can delete unwanted messages when they want.

Audio messages - Playback controls

As of now, when you forward a voice note on WhatsApp, it's not possible to speed up the audio because the playback speed button is not available, but a new feature is coming soon for it. WhatsApp is working on introducing a playback speed button for forwarded voice notes. The feature has been spotted in a recent beta version of WhatsApp beta for iOS.

Last seen, profile photo privacy setting

WhatsApp is also testing a feature on its beta version for iOS and Android where users will be able to hide their Last Seen, profile photo, and Status from particular contacts.

Photo Editor

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp, earlier this month, also announced that it will be bringing in an in-app photo editor to the app, starting with the WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp web version gets built-in sticker maker feature

As per The Verge, WhatsApp's web version has been updated with a built-in custom Sticker Maker, which allows users to turn ordinary images from their computer into stickers that can be sent via the messaging service. To access this new feature, click the paperclip (attachments) icon, select Sticker, and then pick an image to upload. Once uploaded, images can be edited to turn them into the perfect sticker.

