From real-time location sharing to Dark Mode: Check out Google Maps' new features for iOS users

Google Maps has added three new features for iOS users. Now, iPhone users will be able to share real-time locations via iMessages, the users will now be able to add Google Maps to search widgets and use the navigation apps in Dark Mode.

The new features are rolling out for the iPhone users today, tech giant Google said in its blog post and every iPhone user will be able to avail these features from this month.

Real-time location sharing

With this new feature, iPhone users will be able to share their real-time location using iMessage, the native messaging app of Apple. Users in the iMessage app will be able to see the Google Maps button, from where they can share their location. When the user will tap on the icon, they will be able to share the location for one hour by default and it can be further extended up to three days. To stop real-time location sharing, the user will have to tap on the stop button on the thumbnail.

Google Maps search widget

In Apple's latest iPhone, iOS 14 supports widgets, through which iPhone users can easily access apps. Now, with the Google Maps search widget feature for iOS, users would be able to easily look for places marked as favourites and other frequent locations. This feature is already available for Chrome, Gmail, Search, which can be added as widgets.

Dark Mode

Now Google will also support Dark Mode, which was rolled out for iOS users for iPhone 13 about two years ago. iOS users will be able to enable the feature from the Settings option in Google Maps app.