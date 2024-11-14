I am sure that many of you have heard the time-honoured phrase, “it is more than just a game.” Well, never has that been more of an appropriate maxim than it is for the purpose of this article.

Just to be clear, I am fully aware that playing games can be just that, and indeed it is for millions of us gamers around the world. That, however, is not my point. Globally, gaming is an industry that is worth many billions and, commercially, it is a fast-growing technology sector.

Far from playing Frogger on a handheld, chunky, low-graphic console, gaming is now high-tech, high-end, and high-value. Whether you are someone who dabbles on the Xbox, or plays against people from around the world online, this form of digital entertainment transcends generations and creates communities. Indeed, you will often find a mix of people playing a game for the first time on the same platform as some of the top gamers in the world, showcasing both the commercial success of the games being produced and played by so many millions.

With all that said, it is still true that most people play games without having any involvement in the professional side of this global business. Even so, this is now an industry that employs millions around the world, and continues to grow as one of the most important digital entertainment industries. Whether it is development, graphic creation, coding, marketing, or even professional game-playing, the professional prospects are now real, and the opportunities are growing.

From Social Media to Marketing, Gaming Professionals Are Making News

When you take a look at any news or media website, app, or platform, the chances are you will come across stories related to technology. From the way it is impacting our businesses to the manner in which it helps us do our daily banking, technology continues to increasingly impact our day-to-day activities. Beyond these business applications, however, the way digital gaming technology has changed our leisure activities is also newsworthy. In part, this is due to the sheer volume of gaming options in terms of consoles, platforms, and the games themself, but there is more to the significance of gaming than that.

As I said previously, the digital entertainment world, including the gaming industry, continues to grow and already employs millions around the world. Indeed, it would seem that even young (sometimes astonishingly young) technology entrepreneurs are becoming more prevalent. In addition to this, there is a whole new industry that has emerged, namely, the rise of professional game players. Not only do they garner millions of viewers and followers, but they now use their social media platforms and content creation as a genuine way to forge a career out of playing games online.

In terms of social media specifically, one search will soon showcase exactly what I mean, with the gaming community emerging as some of the most prolific content creation groups and the game-playing fanbase watching in their millions. Monetizing gaming has now gone way beyond being a developer, or someone involved in the official commercial or creative process; it has become an online opportunity for the brightest and best in terms of game-playing itself.

Device Development Creating Even Greater Gaming Potential

We have already mentioned the game developer industry, the game players who are now creating monetized content, and the many creatives who deliver game after game, digital experience after digital experience. What we must not forget in all this is how the device development side of gaming has also helped create this global digital entertainment behemoth. Think about it for a moment. Every day, the news and media outlets dedicated to technology are announcing the next new device, the next wearable tech, the latest tablet development, and more.

For gaming, the ability to play on the go has been transformative for the industry. Not only has it created a market for mobile-first game development, but it has encouraged the hardware sector to create devices that are tailor-made as entertainment units, as it were. As the number of mobile devices used around the world increases, so do the online game playing options. This is yet another avenue down which those who play professionally have thrived.

Whichever way I look at this topic, I can unearth stories in the technology news and media that seem to support the idea that the gaming industry has turned into a genuine professional prospect for many people in many ways. Thankfully, there are millions of us who enjoy this digital entertainment for the pure joy it brings and the leisure it represents. That said, without those who are gaming professionals, we wouldn’t have the games, the consoles, the digital content creation, or the devices we love, so let’s hope that those of us who play continue to be served so well by those who play but also get the pay.

