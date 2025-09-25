From Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Tata Tiago: Top 5 most affordable cars in India 2025

Let's take a look at India’s top five most affordable cars in 2025 combine budget-friendly pricing, strong mileage, and practical features, making them perfect for first-time buyers and families.

For budget-friendly buyers in India, affordability and mileage remain the top priorities when it comes to purchasing a new car. With the impact of GST 2.0, several entry-level cars have become cheaper and compact models have become even more attractive.

Here’s a look at the top five most affordable cars in India in 2025.

Maruti Suzuki S- Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso takes the crown as the most affordable car in India after the GST 2.0 price revision. Priced from just Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it appeals to those looking for a pocket-friendly yet stylish hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Alto has been a household name in India for decades, and the Alto K10 continues that legacy. Once the cheapest car in the market, it now holds the second spot, starting at Rs 3.70 lakh.

Renault Kwid

Renault has always been known for its SUV-inspired design. Now starting at Rs 4.29 lakh, the Kwid runs on a familiar 1.0-litre SCe petrol engine, paired with either a manual or AMT gearbox. With its 184 mm ground clearance, it is perfectly suited for Indian roads.

Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago is one of the most popular entry-level cars in India, and with GST 2.0, it is now priced under Rs 5 lakh, starting at Rs 4.57 lakh. Offering 27 variants and six colour choices, it provides flexibility to suit every buyer’s needs.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio, now priced from Rs 4.70 lakh. Known for its compact design and fuel efficiency, the Celerio is available in four trims and seven colour choices. Its 1.0-litre K-series petrol engine produces 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm torque. The car comes with both manual and automatic options.

