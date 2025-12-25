From MacBook Air M3 to iPhone 16 Pro: Apple discontinues more than 20 devices in 2025, check list here

The company has made these decisions thoughtfully, evolving its design philosophy to align with customer expectations.

Apple, the US-based technology giant, has announced that it will discontinue production of more than 20 devices in 2025, many of which will be replaced by updated versions that incorporate all the latest technological advancements offered by the company.

As 2025 draws to a close, those looking to purchase Apple products should be aware of which products the company has discontinued, and that they may only be able to purchase them from secondary retailers rather than official stores.

This is based on what customers expect from this premium electronics brand, according to MacRumors. A recent report from the news portal MacRumors lists the products that will be discontinued in 2025. Complete list of products discontinued by Apple in 2025

Discontinued iPhones

1. Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max (replaced by the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max)

2. Apple iPhone 16 Pro (replaced by the latest iPhone 17 Pro)

3. Apple iPhone 15 Plus

4. Apple iPhone 15

5. Apple iPhone 14 Plus

6. Apple iPhone 14

7. Apple iPhone SE (replaced by the latest iPhone 16E)

Discontinued iPads

8. Apple iPad Pro M4 chip (replaced by the latest M5 chip version)

9. Apple iPad Air M2 chip (replaced by the latest M3 chip version)

10. Apple iPad 10 (replaced by the latest A16 chip version)

Discontinued Apple Watches

11. Apple Watch Ultra 2 (replaced by the latest Ultra 3 version)

12. Apple Watch Series 10 (replaced by the latest Series 11 version)

13. Apple Watch SE 2 (replaced by the latest SE 3 version)

Discontinued MacBooks

14. Apple Mac Studio M2 Max and M2 Ultra chip versions (replaced by the latest M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip versions)

15. MacBook Pro 14-inch with M4 chip (replaced by the latest M5 chip version)

16. MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch with M3 chip (replaced by the latest M4 chip version)

17. MacBook Air 13-inch with M2 chip

Other Discontinued Apple Products

18. Apple AirPods Pro 2 (replaced by the latest AirPods Pro 3)

19. Apple Vision Pro M2 chip (replaced by the latest M5 chip version)

20. Qi 2. MagSafe charger (replaced with the latest MagSafe charger with Qi 2.2 support)

21. 30W USB-C power adapter (replaced in the US, UK, Canada, Japan, and some other select countries with the latest 40W Dynamic Power Adapter, which has a maximum capacity of 60W)

22. Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable (replaced by the latest USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable)

23. MagSafe to MagSafe 2 converter

