Upcoming smartphones in December 2024 include iQOO 13, Vivo X200 series, OnePlus 13, Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2, and Poco F7, featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite, MediaTek processors, foldable designs, fast charging,and AMOLED displays.

December 2024 is set to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts in India, with several flagship devices and foldables gearing up for launch. From the dawn of Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices to the unveiling of innovative foldable designs, here’s a look at the top upcoming smartphone launches for December.

1) iQOO 13

The iQOO 13 is making its India debut on December 3, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and boasting AnTuTu scores of over 3 million. It will feature a 6,000mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance.

Based on its China specifications, the iQOO 13 is expected to sport a 6.82-inch 2K+ 144Hz BOE Q10 LTPO AMOLED display with peak brightness up to 4,500 nits and a variable refresh rate.

For cameras, it is rumored to include a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens. Selfies will be handled by a 32MP front camera.

2) Vivo X200 Series

Vivo’s X200 series is generating significant buzz, with its India launch expected soon. The Vivo X200 is likely to run on the MediaTek 9400 processor, offering up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

For cameras, the Vivo X200 may include a 50MP Sony IMX882 telemacro 3x sensor, while the X200 Pro could feature a 200MP Samsung HP9 telemacro sensor with 3.7x optical zoom. Both phones are expected to share a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP front camera.

3) OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13 is likely to launch in India this December, accompanied by the OnePlus 13R and OnePlus Watch 3. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.82-inch BOE X2 2K+ AMOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness and IP68/IP69 water resistance.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the OnePlus 13 could pack a 6,000mAh battery, 100W wired fast charging, and 50W wireless charging.

For photography, the device may come with a Sony LYT808 primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, alongside a 32MP front camera.

4) Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Tecno Phantom V Flip 2

Tecno is expected to launch the Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 next month.

The Phantom V Flip 2 might come with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED main display and a 3.64-inch AMOLED outer display, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. It could house a 4,720mAh battery with 70W fast charging and a 50MP dual rear camera setup with a 32MP selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, the Phantom V Fold 2 is rumored to have a 7.85-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display and a 6.42-inch outer display, running on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor with dual 32MP front cameras.

5) Poco F7

The Poco F7 has been spotted on the BIS website, indicating an imminent launch. While the exact specifications remain under wraps, the device is expected to be part of Poco’s popular F series lineup, offering a performance-focused experience.

December is shaping up to be a month packed with high-end smartphone launches, catering to every segment of tech enthusiasts!

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

