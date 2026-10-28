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Free Fire India Launched: How to download on Android and iPhone, new features explained

Garena Free Fire has returned for Indian mobile gamers with Diwali-themed rewards and player safety features. Know how to download the game and other important details.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 01:27 PM IST

Free Fire India Launched: How to download on Android and iPhone, new features explained
Garena Free Fire India returns with exciting new features. (Pic Credits: Official website)
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A piece of good news has arrived for the mobile gamers as Garena Free Fire India has made its return on Wednesday. The popular battle royale game is back in focus among Indian players, who are eager to know about its download process, key features, and India-specific changes. With new localised content and better player safety measures, the Indian version aims to offer a gaming experience customised for Indian users.

Garena Free Fire India: How to download

If you are also an ardent mobile gamer and want to install Free Fire on your handset, then first check its availability, which depends on the platform type and region.

  • Android users - Open the Google Play Store and search for Garena Free Fire India, and check whether it is an official version before downloading.
  • iPhone users - Open the App Store and search for the game and check for its official listing and availability.

 

Garena Free Fire India: Key features

The Indian version of the game includes localised content and player safety measures, which is designed to support a wide range of smartphones, including many budget devices.

The major change in this new version is data protection for users as it will now be saved in servers located within the country.

Free Fire India's Diwali campaign

The updated version of Free Fire is accompanied by a Diwali-themed campaign featuring festive content like outfits and in-game activities, which will bring a festive touch to users' experience.

Parental controls and responsible gaming

The new version of the game has focused on player safety, specifically for younger users. The game is also designed to promote responsible gaming, including features like parental consent requirements, playtime restrictions, and reminders to take breaks.

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