Forgot your WiFi password? Follow these steps to find it on Windows, Mac laptops

People often forget their WiFi passwords. Most people configure a WiFi network once, enter the password on all their devices and forget it completely. Today, we will tell you how you can recover forgotten WiFi passwords.

Note that this is not a guide to hack into WiFi networks. This is illegal and could get you into more serious trouble than you probably think. These steps are only for finding your own WiFi password.

How to find forgotten WiFi password on Windows

Note that this method only works if security is set to Personal. If you're connected to an enterprise network, such as your office WiFi, this method will not show the password.

1. Using a PC connected to a WiFi network, go to Start > Control Panel > Network and Sharing Center. On a Windows 8 computer, you can tap the Windows key +C, click Search, and look for Network and Sharing Center.

2. Click Change adapter settings on the left sidebar.

3. Right-click on the WiFi network you are using and click on Status.

4. Click on Wireless Properties.

5. Click on the Security tab.

6. Now you will see the WiFi network name and hidden password. As soon as you click on the check characters given below, the password will appear.

How to find forgotten WiFi password on Mac

1. Go to Applications/Utilities.

2. Open Keychain Access. Go to the System Keychain listed under Keychain in the top left.

3. Look for the WiFi network you're trying to find the password for, either by typing the network name (SSID) in the search box in the upper right corner, or by manually locating it in the list.

4. Double-click on the network name and in the resulting box, check the Show password option.

5. Enter your user account password and then you will see your WiFi password.