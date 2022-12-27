Flipkart Year End sale: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1,490 after Rs 19,500 discount, but there is a catch

Apple AirPods Pro are available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Year End Sale.

Apple AirPods are one of the most recognisable TWS earbuds available in the market. The wireless Bluetooth earbuds from Apple became an instant hit when it was first launched by the Cupertino-based tech giant in 2016, alongside iPhone 7. Over the years, the brand launched a couple of other models of AirPods with more features including wireless charging and better battery. Following the success of AirPods, Apple also launched AirPods Pro for the audience who like in-ear TWS earbuds that offer noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro comes with better processing, noise cancellation, short stems, and several other features. Recently, the company launched the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and earlier this year the brand introduced MagSafe charging in the first-gen AirPods Pro.

There’s very minimal difference between the first and second generation Apple AirPods Pro when it comes to features, however there’s a huge gap when it comes to the pricing. Due to this fact, buyers are moving towards the first-gen Apple AirPods Pro and if you are planning to buy one, this may be the right time. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently available at Rs 1,490 in the Flipkart Year End Sale after Rs 19,500 discount, but there is a catch.

Apple AirPods Pro are currently listed at Rs 20,990 in the Flipkart Year End Sale. In addition to this, buyers can get 10% off on ICICI bank credit card EMI transactions, and Bank of Baroda card transactions, reducing the price of Apple AirPods Pro by Rs 2,000. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 17,500 off if you have an old smartphone to exchange. With all bank discounts and offers, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro in just Rs 1,490.