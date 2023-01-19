Flipkart vs Amazon: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max at lowest price in Republic Day sale

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day sales are ending tomorrow (January 20) and if you are planning to buy a new Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple AirPods or any other Apple product, this is the right time to go ahead. During the Republic Day, Flipkart and Amazon are offering amazing discounts on products across various categories including smartphones, earbuds and others. Apple’s flagship iPhone model, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is usually sold out on both the platforms since it was launched last year but luckily, the smartphone is currently available on Flipkart and Amazon and that too with a huge discount. To recall, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,39,900. It is the first Apple iPhone to ditch the notch for a Dynamic Island. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is also the first model that is powered by a A16 Bionic Chip and features a 48MP rear camera. Apple offers the iPhone 14 Pro Max in four colour options - Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black. If you are planning to buy Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from Flipkart or Amazon’s Republic Day sale, here is a comparison of the deals offered by both the ecommerce platforms.

Flipkart sale: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently priced at Rs 1,32,999 in the Flipkart Republic Day sale after Rs 6,901 discount. Buyers can get 5% cashback when paying via Flipkart Axis Bank Card, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 1,26,350. In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,06,350 in Flipkart Republic Day sale.

Amazon sale: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 1,32,999 in Amazon Republic Day sale. The platform is offering up to Rs 18,250 off in exchange for an old smartphone which brings the price of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max down to Rs 1,14,749. Buyers can also avail cashback when paying via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.