Flipkart's new campaign will let you test premium smartphones and return them later

Flipkart has recently started its new program in which users will get a chance to test premium smartphones. If users do not like that phone, they can get a refund immediately. Named 'Love it or Return it', the program will allow Indian customers to use premium smartphones.

One caveat here is that if the customers want a refund, they will have to return the phone within 15 days.

For this, Flipkart has partnered with Samsung and its foldable devices such as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be made available to customers for testing. To avail, customers will have to place an order on Flipkart, after which they will get a chance to experience the device for 15 days. After this, they can get a refund if the customers do not like the smartphone.

During the return, the company will check whether the smartphone is in the proper condition or not following which the money will be returned to the customers.

How to get the refund

Customers will have to visit the website of Flipkart to place a refund request.

After this, they will have to enter the IMEI number of your phone

They will enter your personal details and bank details.

After filling in the details, they will get the refund ticket number.

You will get an email to check the condition of the smartphone, in which the app will have to be downloaded.

After diagnosis, the logistics personnel will give time to collect the device from you.

There will be a physical QC of this device for authentication, only after which this device will be collected.

Customers will get the refund within 7 days after all these processes.

Currently, this program is live in only a few cities. This includes cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Vadodara.