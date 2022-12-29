Flipkart’s big price cut on Apple iPhone 13 in the Year End Sale, available at Rs 31,801 discount

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900.

Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the most selling smartphones of 2022 across the globe. In India, Flipkart played a major role to boost the sale of the former Apple flagship as the ecommerce platform has been offering the Apple iPhone 13 with massive discounts since the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series in September. As the year 2022 is about to end, Flipkart is offering another chance to buy Apple iPhone 13 with a massive price cut from the Flipkart Year End Sale that is ending on December 31. For those who are unaware, Apple’s official website is selling the Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 69,900 but in the Flipkart Year End Sale, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 38,099 after a Rs 31,801 discount. This the lowest ever price of Apple iPhone 13.

Apple slashed the prices of Apple iPhone 13 by Rs 10,000 after the launch of Apple iPhone 14. To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. In the Flipkart Year End Sale, the Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 61,999 after Rs 7,901 off. As a part of sale, buyers can get 10% off on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit cards, up to Rs 2,000 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 59,999.

In addition to this, Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 21,900 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means with all the bank offers and discounts, you can get an Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 38,099 from the Flipkart Year End Sale after Rs 31,801 discount.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.