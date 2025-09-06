Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 to begin on September 23: Massive discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 and More

Big Billion Days Sale 2025 The Apple is going to be launched on September 9, just a few days before Filkart's sale.

Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Flipkart is all set to host the biggest sale of the year. The most-awaited festive season shopping event starts from September 23, offering massive discounts on smartphones, electronics, and home appliances.

In addition, Apple is going to launch on September 9, just a few days before Filkart's sale. Flipkart is expected to add the new iPhones to its festive season deal, setting up tough competition with Samsung’s Galaxy S24 2025 edition.

Samsung Galaxy S24 2025 Edition

The new Galaxy S24 is not just a minor update. Samsung is positioning it as a flagship product for India, where the demand for premium smartphones increases during the festive season. While the Galaxy S24+ will continue to use Exynos chipsets in India, the teased 2025 edition of the standard Galaxy S24 will feature a Snapdragon processor, giving the performance boost that fans have been asking for.

The move comes in view of Samsung's extensive festive portfolio, which includes the recently launched Galaxy S25 FE with Exynos 2400 processor and the Galaxy Tab S11 series equipped with Galaxy AI. During this mega sale, these products could become the highlight of Samsung's partnership with Flipkart.

Top deals on gadgets

The Big Billion Days with add offers on top of leading smartphones such as the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro. Audio devices like the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS, along with Intel-powered PCs, 55-inch smart TVs, and washing machines.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Discounts and offers

Flipkart has confirmed that its flagship Big Billion Days sale 2025 will begin on September 23, promising massive discounts across categories, from smartphones and laptops to TVs and home appliances. The launch of the Galaxy S24 2025 Edition fits well into this calendar, ensuring it gets maximum exposure at a time when millions of shoppers will be looking for an upgrade.

While Flipkart hasn't revealed how long the sale will run, it has started to draw people in through its new app landing page and a dedicated microsite for the event. As always, bank offers will play a key role. Customers using Axis Bank or ICICI Bank cards will get a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible purchases, while the retailer has promised "double the discount" on major categories such as electronics and large appliances.

Flipkart Plus and Black members can also expect early access, although the exact schedule is yet to be confirmed. Last year, Plus members were given a full day of advance discounts, and a similar benefit is likely this time around.

Apart from Samsung's headline-making S24, the sale will also offer attractive deals on other flagship smartphones like the iPhone 16 and Motorola Edge 60 Pro. Wearables and audio devices like the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS, Intel-powered laptops, smart televisions, and washing machines will also be a part of the sale.

