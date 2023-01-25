Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2023: Check out best deals on THESE smartphones

File Photo

Republic Day 2023 is tomorrow and Flipkart Republic Day 2023 is running huge discounts on smartphones, especially mid-range models. The Flipkart electronic sale is already live on the website and will run till January 31, 2023.

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, here are some deals you can check out.

Poco M4 Pro

Poco M4 Pro is a great choice with an AMOLED display with a 64 MP primary shooter along with 8 MP and 2 MP camera sensors paired with a 16 MP front camera. The Poco M4 Pro is currently available for Rs 10,999 including all offers.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G also has an AMOLED display. It also offers a 108MP triple rear camera setup for its users. Xiaomi 11 Hypercharge 5G is a 5 G-enabled smartphone. According to the company, the phone can be charged halfway in just 13 minutes. As of now, it is available for Rs 23,249.

MOTOROLA G62 5G

MOTOROLA G62 offers 5G support with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 6.5 inches IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate for better graphics. It also has a triple rear camera setup of a 50MP f/1.8 wide-angle camera with PDAF + 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens of 118 degrees + 2MP f/2.4 macro lens and a 16MP wide-angle selfie camera in front. MOTOROLA G62 5G is currently available for Rs 15,000 including some offers.

MOTOROLA Edge 30

MOTOROLA Edge 30 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. It offers a 50 MP primary shooter and a 32 MP front camera which is great for selfies and video shooting. The phone is currently priced at Rs 39,999 with a Rs 5,000 exchange discount on other bank offers.