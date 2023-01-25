Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2023: Check out best deals on THESE smartphones

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, here are some deals you can check out during the Flipkart Republic Day 2023 sale.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2023: Check out best deals on THESE smartphones
File Photo

Republic Day 2023 is tomorrow and Flipkart Republic Day 2023 is running huge discounts on smartphones, especially mid-range models. The Flipkart electronic sale is already live on the website and will run till January 31, 2023. 

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, here are some deals you can check out. 

Poco M4 Pro 

Poco M4 Pro is a great choice with an AMOLED display with a 64 MP primary shooter along with 8 MP and 2 MP camera sensors paired with a 16 MP front camera. The Poco M4 Pro is currently available for Rs 10,999 including all offers. 

READ | 'I am getting threat calls...': Senior Congress Leader AK Antony's son quits Congress over BBC documentary row

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G also has an AMOLED display. It also offers a 108MP triple rear camera setup for its users. Xiaomi 11 Hypercharge 5G is a 5 G-enabled smartphone. According to the company, the phone can be charged halfway in just 13 minutes. As of now, it is available for Rs 23,249. 

MOTOROLA G62 5G 

MOTOROLA G62 offers 5G support with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 6.5 inches IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate for better graphics. It also has a triple rear camera setup of a 50MP f/1.8 wide-angle camera with PDAF + 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens of 118 degrees + 2MP f/2.4 macro lens and a 16MP wide-angle selfie camera in front. MOTOROLA G62 5G is currently available for Rs 15,000 including some offers. 

READ | Samsung phone under Rs 10,000: Best pocket-friendly Samsung smartphones to buy with good battery life, features

MOTOROLA Edge 30

MOTOROLA Edge 30 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. It offers a 50 MP primary shooter and a 32 MP front camera which is great for selfies and video shooting. The phone is currently priced at Rs 39,999 with a Rs 5,000 exchange discount on other bank offers. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Winter fashion: 6 office trends to help you look more professional
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Meet real Bigg Boss Vijay Vikram Singh, who faced alcoholism, rejection before getting success
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.