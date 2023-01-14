Flipkart offers: Apple iPhone 14 under Rs 46,000 with discounts in Flipkart Republic Day sale

Flipkart Republic Day sale 2023: Apple iPhone 11 available at lowest price ever

Flipkart Republic Day sale 2023 begis today (January 14) and on the first day of the sale, the platform has announced huge discounts on Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone 14 Plus. The Apple iPhone 13 will be available at a reduced price of Rs 66,999 in the Flipkart sale. This is the lowest price of the smartphone since its launch. Prices of premium Apple iPhone models can be further slashed as Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and CITI Bank for the Republic Day sale 2023. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Pro models at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 14 are now priced at Rs 76,999 and Rs 95,999 respectively.

Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering Rs 20,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. If you combine all the offers available during the Flipkart Republic Day sale 2023, you can get Apple iPhone 14 under Rs 46,000. No cost EMI is also available during the Republic Day sale.

Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s previous flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.