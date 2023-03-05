Flipkart Holi Sale 2023: Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale offers hefty discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14; Details here

Apple iPhone

In preparation for Holi, which is coming up soon, Indians have already begun to enjoy the festival of colours. Online retailer Flipkart has started off its Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 on March 3. There are three days for shoppers to take advantage of this promotion, since it ends on March 5.

Several types of goods, including Apple's iPhone, AirPods, MacBooks, and more, are marked down significantly during the sale. During the sale, shoppers may save up to 80% on more than 1 lakh goods from over 1,000 companies.

Apple iPhone13

Flipkart is now discounting the Apple iPhone 13 by 11%, making it accessible for only Rs 61,999. Its previous price was Rs 69,000. Customers may also get a discount of up to Rs 23,000 by trading in their previous smartphone.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the Apple iPhone 13 is driven by the company's A15 Bionic processor. The smartphone has a 12MP dual back camera arrangement and can film in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR. In addition, it has a 12 megapixel TrueDepth camera with a nighttime mode. The manufacturer states the product can play videos for up to 17 hours.

Apple iPhone 14

With a reduction of Rs 7,901, the current pricing of an Apple iPhone 14 on Flipkart is Rs 71,999. Also, customers may receive a discount of up to Rs 23,000. by trading in their previous smartphone. During the Holi sale, customers may save an immediate Rs 4,000 on any HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card, and Credit Card EMI Purchases. With this discount, the Apple iPhone 14 can now be purchased for for Rs 67,999.

Compared to the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple iPhone 14 has the same processor, but with additional cores. It has a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display front and centre, similar to the notch on the iPhone 13. The phone has a dual 12MP camera on the back.