Flipkart Electronics Sale: Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 4,599 after Rs 22,150 discount

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is the ‘best-selling’ smartphone in its segment and it is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Electronics Sale. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from Carl Pei led UK-based tech startup. Before this, the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds were the only product that the company was offering. The new Phone (1) from Nothing is a mid-range android smartphone that claims to deliver something different from the competition. Flipkart Electronics Sale is now live and during the sale, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at Rs 4,599. To recall, the Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. At the launch, the models were priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively. The company later increased the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,000. But currently, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at Rs 4,599 on Flipkart after a Rs 22,150 discount.

Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 26,749 on Flipkart after Rs 11,250 off. In addition to this, buyers can get 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMI transactions, up to Rs 750, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 25,999. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 21,400 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 4,599.

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.