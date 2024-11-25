Running from November 24 to November 29, the sale features no-interest EMI plans and trade-in options for smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, and more.

In exciting news for smartphone enthusiasts, Flipkart has unveiled special offers as part of its Black Friday Sale. Running from November 24 to November 29, the sale features no-interest EMI plans and trade-in options for smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, and more. Customers can also enjoy a 10% discount on EMI purchases through select banks, including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC, and IDFC. Additionally, several smartphones are being offered at discounted prices throughout the sale period.

Flipkart is providing discounts on the iPhone 15 series, including the recently discontinued iPhone 15 Pro. While Apple has already lowered the prices of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, Flipkart is offering extra savings on these devices.

iPhone 15 Pro

Launch price: Rs 134,900 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 103,999 onwards

iPhone 15 Plus

Selling price: Rs 79,900 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 64,999 onwards

iPhone 15

Selling price: Rs 69,900 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 57,999 onwards

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Offers on Samsung Galaxy

During Flipkart's sale, Samsung's premium Galaxy S24 series and the latest foldable smartphones are being offered at discounted prices. Additionally, last year's Galaxy S23 is also available at a reduced price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Launch price: Rs 164,999 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 144,999 onwards

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Launch price: Rs 109,999 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 89,999 onwards

Galaxy S24 Plus

Launch price: Rs 99,999 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 64,999 onwards

Galaxy S23

Launch price: Rs 64,999 onwards

Sale price (inclusive of offers): Rs 38,999 onwards

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Offers on Google Pixel 9 series

Throughout the sale, customers buying the latest Google Pixel 9 series smartphones can enjoy discounts of up to Rs 10,000 with select bank cards, lowering the overall price.

Google Pixel 9

Launch price: Rs 79,999 onwards

Bank offer discount: Rs 4000

Effective sale price: Rs 75,999 onwards

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Launch price: Rs 109,999 onwards

Bank offer discount: Rs 10000

Effective sale price: Rs 99,999 onwards

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Launch price: Rs 124,999 onwards

Bank offer discount: Rs 10000

Effective sale price: Rs 1,14,999 onwards

Google Pixel 9 Po Fold

Launch price: Rs 172,999 onwards

Bank offer discount: Rs 10000

Effective sale price: Rs 162,999 onwards

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.