Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale ends today: Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 32,399 after Rs 47,501 off

Apple iPhone 14 failed to get a good response from the buyers during initial sales due to its similarities with Apple iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 32.399 after Rs 47,501 discount in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale that ends today (July 19). This means that this is the last day to get an Apple iPhone 14 at such a low price. The Apple iPhone 14 is the vanilla phone in the company’s current flagship lineup that also consists of Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.

If you are planning to buy an Apple iPhone 14, this is a good time. Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at just Rs 32,399 in Flipkart sale after a Rs 47,501 off. Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 68,999 with Rs 10,901 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1000 off on Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit card and EMI transactions. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 67,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 35,600 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 32,399 on Flipkart after a Rs 47,501 discount.

