Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Flipkart Big Saving Days: Craziest iPhone deal to most affordable 5G phone, check out top offers of sale

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is popular for offers on mobile phones and customers can buy premium phones at huge discounts, budget prices.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Flipkart Big Saving Days: Craziest iPhone deal to most affordable 5G phone, check out top offers of sale
File Photo

E-commerce giant Flipkart kicked off its Big Saving Days sale on Saturday (July 23). The platform is offering customers massive discounts across many product lines. The sale will continue till July 27. Flipkart is also offering an additional 10% instant discount apart from the sale offers in partnership with Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank. The sale is popular for offers on mobile phones and customers can buy premium phones at huge discounts and prices of budget phones. Here’s a list of the top mobile phone offers on Flipkar Big Saving Days - the Hero Offers of the Sale: 

Best value for money under Rs 8,000: Infinix Hot 12 Play 
Price before discount: Rs 11,999
Price after discount: Rs 7,649

Highest selling 4GB phone under Rs 10,000: Redmi 9i Sport
Price before discount: Rs 9,999
Price after discount: Rs 7,289

Most affordable 5G phone: Poco M4 5G
Price before discount: Rs 15,999
Price after discount: Rs 9,749

Most affordable triple cam phone: Poco C31
Price before discount: Rs 10,999
Price after discount: Rs 6,999

Best offer on Vivo: Vivo T1 5G
Price before discount: Rs 19,990
Price after discount: Rs 14,990

Fastest 44W charging phone: Vivo T1 44W
Price before discount: Rs 20,990
Price after discount: Rs 13,499

Craziest offer on iPhone: iPhone 12
Price before discount: Rs 65,900
Price after discount: Rs 50,999

sAmoled display under 12K
Price before discount: Rs 16,999
Price after discount: Rs 12,499

iPhone at Best Price: iPhone 11
Price before discount: Rs 54,900
Price after discount: Rs 39,999

Most affordable 5G offer: Redmi Note 10T 5G
Price before discount: Rs 16,999
Price after discount: Rs 12,499

Most affordable 108MP cam phone: Moto G60 128GB
Price before discount: Rs 21,999
Price after discount: Rs 13,999

Most affordable Helio G95: realme Narzo 30
Price before discount: Rs 14,999
Price after discount: Rs 11,999

 

READ | Massive discount on Redmi Note 11, Realme Narzo 50, get smartphones under Rs 15000 on Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
One dead, three injured after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad; rescue op underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.