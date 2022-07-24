Flipkart Big Saving Days: Craziest iPhone deal to most affordable 5G phone, check out top offers of sale

File Photo

E-commerce giant Flipkart kicked off its Big Saving Days sale on Saturday (July 23). The platform is offering customers massive discounts across many product lines. The sale will continue till July 27. Flipkart is also offering an additional 10% instant discount apart from the sale offers in partnership with Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank. The sale is popular for offers on mobile phones and customers can buy premium phones at huge discounts and prices of budget phones. Here’s a list of the top mobile phone offers on Flipkar Big Saving Days - the Hero Offers of the Sale:

Best value for money under Rs 8,000: Infinix Hot 12 Play

Price before discount: Rs 11,999

Price after discount: Rs 7,649

Highest selling 4GB phone under Rs 10,000: Redmi 9i Sport

Price before discount: Rs 9,999

Price after discount: Rs 7,289

Most affordable 5G phone: Poco M4 5G

Price before discount: Rs 15,999

Price after discount: Rs 9,749

Most affordable triple cam phone: Poco C31

Price before discount: Rs 10,999

Price after discount: Rs 6,999

Best offer on Vivo: Vivo T1 5G

Price before discount: Rs 19,990

Price after discount: Rs 14,990

Fastest 44W charging phone: Vivo T1 44W

Price before discount: Rs 20,990

Price after discount: Rs 13,499

Craziest offer on iPhone: iPhone 12

Price before discount: Rs 65,900

Price after discount: Rs 50,999

sAmoled display under 12K

Price before discount: Rs 16,999

Price after discount: Rs 12,499

iPhone at Best Price: iPhone 11

Price before discount: Rs 54,900

Price after discount: Rs 39,999

Most affordable 5G offer: Redmi Note 10T 5G

Price before discount: Rs 16,999

Price after discount: Rs 12,499

Most affordable 108MP cam phone: Moto G60 128GB

Price before discount: Rs 21,999

Price after discount: Rs 13,999

Most affordable Helio G95: realme Narzo 30

Price before discount: Rs 14,999

Price after discount: Rs 11,999

READ | Massive discount on Redmi Note 11, Realme Narzo 50, get smartphones under Rs 15000 on Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale