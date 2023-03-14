Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 7,499

Nothing Phone (1)

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 ends tomorrow (March 15) and at the ecommerce sale the Nothing Phone (1) is available at a massive discount. Nothing is currently gearing up to launch its second smartphone Phone (2) and ahead of its debut, the Phone (1) is available at a reduced price in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

As per the company, the Nothing Phone (1) is the best-selling smartphone in the segment and you can buy the device in less than Rs 7,500. To recall, the Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. At the launch, the models were priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively. The company later increased the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,000. But currently, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at Rs 7,499 on Flipkart after a Rs 30,500 discount.

Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 28,499 on Flipkart after Rs 9,500 off. In addition to this, buyers can get 10% off on American Express credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 1,000, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 27,499. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 7,499.