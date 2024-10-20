The sale is set to begin on October 21, but Flipkart Plus members can access it a day earlier, on October 20.

The highly awaited Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is set to begin on October 21, 2024. However, Flipkart Plus members can enjoy early access starting a day earlier, on October 20. After successfully completing two major festival sales, Flipkart is ready to attract customers again with big discounts and exciting deals, especially on smartphones.

While the full list of discounts hasn’t been released yet, early hints suggest that shoppers can look forward to significant price cuts on popular smartphones. Some of the featured devices include the much-desired iPhone 15 Plus, Moto G85, and other models from brands like Motorola and Poco.

During this sale, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be priced at Rs 21,999, and the Motorola Edge 50 Neo will be available for Rs 23,999. The Moto G85 will drop to Rs 16,999, and the budget-friendly Moto G45 will be available for just Rs 9,999.

Bank Offers

To sweeten the deal, Flipkart will also offer bank card promotions, allowing customers to purchase these devices at even lower prices. These offers are particularly enticing for shoppers looking to upgrade their smartphones during the festive season.

Discounts

In addition to Motorola devices, the sale is expected to feature discounts on other popular models. Shoppers can look forward to potential price cuts on the Poco F6, Poco X6 Pro, foldable smartphones, OnePlus 12, Samsung Galaxy S24, and various iPhone models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 14. Given the pattern of past sales, customers can anticipate excellent deals on these flagship devices.