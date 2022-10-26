Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Man orders gaming laptop, gets stone instead; see what happened next

The Flipkart online marketplace's Big Diwali Sale has come to a conclusion. During the sale, a buyer from Mangalore allegedly ordered a gaming laptop but instead received a stone and some e-waste in the mail. Flipkart issued a full refund once the consumer complained.

Chinmaya Ramana, a customer, claims to have ordered the Asus TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop on October 15 for his friend and to be a member of Flipkart Plus. On October 20, it was shipped in a sealed package. When the box was opened, it is alleged that stones and trash were discovered, not a gaming laptop. Additionally, the customer shared a lot of images.

Due to the regular occurrence of such situations, e-commerce websites now provide services like "open box delivery." With the use of Flipkart's new "open box delivery" approach, buyers can confirm that they have only received the desired item. The consumer might ask the delivery person to open the package and confirm that the proper item has been delivered before giving them the One Time Password (OTP). (Also Read: Chandigarh cop sings Daler Mehndi's song for ‘no parking’, video goes viral

As the option to open the box before delivery was not accessible for this purchase, Chinmaya chose to accept the delivery.

The consumer immediately notified the seller and requested a return after discovering the stone in the box. The vendor later rejected the request, claiming that because the item was in the box when it was shipped by him, no refund or return could be made.

Chinmaya said, “I informed Flipkart about the scam with all the evidence the same day, they said they needed time to resolve the complaint. On October 23, I was emailed informing that the seller had rejected the return request and there was no damage to the product during transportation.”

He alleged that the product's barcode was broken and its informational labels had been removed from the package.