Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Massive discount on Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 is now live for all users. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 begins today (October 11) and it will end on October 16. It is worth noting that the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins a few days after the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. The annual Flipkart sale comes with huge discounts on top brands. Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 11 and other smartphones are available at a huge discount at the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022.

For the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the ecommerce platform has partnered with Kotak Bank and the State Bank of India. Buyers paying via credit and debit card of these banks will get a 10% instant discount up to Rs 2,000. Flipkart is also offering special discounts on EMI transactions from Kotak Bank and the State Bank of India. Flipkart is also offering exchange deals and no-cost EMI and screen damage protection.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 base model with 128GB is currently priced at Rs 59,990 on the platform. Buyers can further slash the prices of premium Apple iPhone models as Flipkart has partnered with Kotak Bank and SBI for the Big Diwali Sale 2022. This means buyers using Kotak or SBI Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the festive sale.

Apart from this, Flipkart is also offering Rs 16,900 off in exchange for your old smartphone. If you combine all the offers available during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, you can get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 42,000. No cost EMI and screen damage protection is also available during the Big Diwali Sale.

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 base variant with 64GB of storage is currently priced at Rs 36,990 in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. As mentioned above, Kotak Bank and SBI Bank customers can get Rs 1,250 discount on EMI transaction, bringin the price of the smartphone down to Rs 35,740. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 16,900 off on Apple iPhone 11.