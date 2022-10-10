Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live for Flipkart Plus members: Special discount for Kotak, SBI Bank users

Flipkart

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is now live for Flipkart Plus members. After the Big Billion Days Sale and Big Dussehra Sale, Flipkart has announced the Big Diwali Sale on the platform. The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins on October 11 and ends on October 16, however, the Flipkart Plus members can get the exclusive deals in the sale from today (October 10). In the Diwali sale, the ecommerce platform is offering heavy discounts on products across numerous categories including mobiles, laptops , TVs, home appliances, clothing, home decor, furniture and many others. Apart from this, buyers can also avail several rewards and band discounts during the sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Bank offers

For the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the ecommerce platform has partnered with Kotak Bank and the State Bank of India. Buyers paying via credit and debit card of these banks will get a 10% instant discount up to Rs 2,000. Flipkart is also offering special discounts on EMI transactions from Kotak Bank and the State Bank of India.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Deals and discount

The deals and discounts during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale are similar to the Flipkart Big Dussehra sale. Apple iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy F21 FE 5G and other smartphones are available at one of the lowest ever prices in the Flipkart Sale. Buyers are also eligible to get around Rs 16,900 in exchnage of your old smartphone.