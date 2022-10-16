Flipkart Big Diwali Sale ends today! Get LG, OnePlus smart TVs under Rs 20,000 in last-minute discounts

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2022, which began on October 11 and will finish today, October 16, has insane discounts on the retailer's wares. Customers of SBI Bank and Kotak Bank may get an immediate discount of 10%. Smart TVs from Realme, LG, OnePlus, and other brands are on sale at the online retailer. Here is a list of smart TV for less than Rs 20,000.

LG (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart WebOS TV

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, you can get this smart TV for Rs 12,980, a savings of 10,990 off the regular price. Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card holders are eligible for a discount of 10% on purchases made with their cards (maximum discount of 1,750). In addition, consumers may get discounts on exchanges of up to 11,000. The television has a 50 Hz refresh rate, runs on the WebOS operating system, and is capable of producing 10 watts of sound.

OnePlus Y1 (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Rather than costing Rs 27,999 like its predecessor, the OnePlus Y1 TV now only costs Rs 18,999. Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card holders are eligible for a discount of 10% on purchases made with their cards (maximum discount of 1,750). The exchange offer might save the consumer up to 16,999. The TV has an Android operating system, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and a 20 W sound system.

Realme (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Rather than Rs 39,999, you can get your hands on a Realme 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV for just RS 19,999. Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card holders are eligible for a discount of 10% on purchases made with their cards. In addition, consumers may get discounts on exchanges of up to Rs 11,000. The TV has a 60 Hz refresh rate, uses Android software, and can produce 24 W of sound.

Also, READ: Amazon Diwali Sale | OnePlus, JBL, Boat and others: Best deals on earbuds under Rs 5,000

Thomson 9A Series

During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, you can get a 40-inch smart TV from the Thomson 9A Series for only Rs 14,999, down from the regular price of Rs 21,499. Customers with a Kotak Bank Credit Card or an SBI Credit Card are eligible for a discount of 10% on purchases up to Rs 1,750 from both banks. Customers may also save up to Rs 11,000 with exchange discounts. The TV has a 24 W sound output, Android 9.0 operating system, and 60 Hz refresh rate.