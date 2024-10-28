The iPhone 16 series made its debut in India in September, with the flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max starting at Rs. 1,44,900 for the 256GB variant.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024 has started in India on October 21 and will continue until October 31. During this sale, the e-commerce platform is offering a variety of products at discounted prices, including electronics. Shoppers can find deals on large appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines, as well as personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Leading smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Realme, Oppo, Nothing, and Motorola are offering their devices at significantly reduced prices. A curated list of the best deals on Apple's iPhones has been compiled for interested buyers.

Shoppers can take advantage of various additional benefits such as coupon discounts, exchange offers, and bank offers to reduce the effective sale price of products during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Holders of SBI cards and Mastercards can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount, while Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users are eligible for a 5 percent cashback. Customers can also utilise the exchange offers available on product pages for further price reductions. It's important to note that the sale prices mentioned include these additional benefits.

The iPhone 16 series made its debut in India in September, with the flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max starting at Rs. 1,44,900 for the 256GB variant. However, during the ongoing Flipkart sale, customers can purchase the device for as low as Rs. 1,30,410.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, launched in September 2023, was originally priced at Rs. 1,34,900 for the base 128GB model. This version is now available for Rs. 1,23,999. Additionally, the older iPhone 13, which was introduced at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB variant, is currently listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 49,990.

During the Diwali Festival Sale, shoppers can find numerous attractive offers on tablets. Notably, the Apple iPad is available at a price comparable to that of an Android smartphone on Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2024.

For those with a budget under 20,000 rupees, Flipkart is offering the Apple iPad 9th Generation Tablet. This deal includes bank offers and no-cost EMI options, making it an appealing choice for buyers. Let's explore the features and pricing of the new iPad.

Apple has set the price of the iPad at Rs. 30,999, while the 64GB storage variant of the smartphone is currently available for Rs. 19,999. Customers can also avail an additional discount of Rs. 2,500 when paying with an SBI credit card.

For those interested in the 4G cellular variant of the iPad, the 64GB model is priced at Rs. 29,999. However, it can be purchased for as low as Rs. 19,100 during the sale. The Apple iPad features a 10.2-inch display and is powered by the A13 Bionic processor, ensuring speed and efficient multitasking.