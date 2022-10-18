Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 from October 19: Check expected offers on iPhone 13 and more here

Teaser page of Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale

The festival of lights known as Diwali is drawing near, and the well-known e-commerce company known as Flipkart has just announced the beginning of its Diwali sale 2022 on its platform. If the website is to be believed, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 event will begin on October 19 and run until October 23, 2022. On October 18, only customers who are members of Flipkart Plus will have access to the discount event that will be taking place.

On the teaser page for the Big Diwali Sale, Flipkart promotes an instant discount of 10 percent for customers who purchase with an SBI Credit Card. In addition, you will be entitled to a cashback of five percent of the transaction price whenever you use your Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card to make a purchase. Paytm Wallet and UPI transactions will also be eligible for cashback of up to ten percent of the total transaction amount.

The teaser page for the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 suggests that the company would provide a discount of up to 45 percent on the Poco X4 and many other devices.

During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the iPhone 13. Those in the market for a new television may save as much as 80% on certain models during this offer. Home goods such as washing machines, smart televisions, air conditioners, and more may be purchased at discounts of up to 75%.

"Get exciting offers and discounts with Flipkart’s Diwali Sale 2022. Flipkart’s big diwali sale helps you celebrate diwali memorably with a range of exciting offers on clothing, electronics, home appliances, and more. The Diwali sale (India) also offers exciting discounts on flight and hotel bookings if you’re looking to make a getaway vacation this Diwali," the company said.