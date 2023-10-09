Headlines

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Use credit cards to avail maximum offers; check details

Flipkart has partnered with leading banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank, providing instant discounts on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions during the ongoing sale.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 05:55 AM IST

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 sale has officially commenced in India, running from October 8 to October 15, 2023, offering an exciting array of deals and offers across various product categories, including mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs. This year, Flipkart Plus members have enjoyed a 24-hour head start on the sale. To sweeten the deals, Flipkart has partnered with leading banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank, providing instant discounts on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions during the ongoing sale.

Here are the credit card offers:

Axis Bank Credit Cardholders can avail of a 10% instant discount on all Axis Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMI transactions above Rs. 5,000, with a maximum discount capped at Rs. 1,250. Additionally, they can enjoy a Flat Rs. 750 off on orders with a net cart value above Rs. 24,990 and a Flat Rs. 3,000 off on orders with a net cart value exceeding Rs. 79,990. Please note that these offers are not valid for Axis Bank Corporate or Commercial cards.

ICICI Bank Credit cardholders can take advantage of attractive discounts during the Big Billion Days Sale, including a flat 10% discount on transactions above Rs. 5,000 when using ICICI Bank Credit Cards and credit EMI Transactions, with a maximum discount of Rs. 1,750 per card. Moreover, there is a flat Rs. 750 discount on orders with a net cart value above Rs. 24,990 and a flat Rs. 3,000 discount on orders exceeding Rs. 79,990. These offers are not applicable to ICICI Bank Corporate or Commercial cards.

Kotak Bank Credit Card users can enjoy a 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on purchases exceeding Rs. 5,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. Additionally, for EMI transactions of Rs. 5,000 and above, a 10% discount of up to Rs. 1,500 is available. Furthermore, extra cashback offers apply based on the net cart value: an extra Rs. 750 discount for Kotak Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMI Transactions on a net cart value of Rs. 24,990 and above, and an extra Rs. 3,000 discount for the same payment methods on a net cart value of Rs. 79,990 and above. These are the confirmed offers currently available during the ongoing sale.

 

 

