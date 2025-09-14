Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: How to buy Apple iPhone 15 for under Rs 50,000?

Flipkart is going to offer bank discounts on select credit and debit cards, which can instantly get you several thousand rupees off.

If you are planning to upgrade your Android or old iPhone to a new version, then this is the perfect time, as e-commerce companies such as Flipkart are soon going to offer attractive discounts on these devices during Big Billion Day. The iPhone 15 starts sale on Flipkart from September 22, where the aggregator is making this handset (which was usually priced at Rs 64,900) available for under Rs 50,000 with the help of bank offers and exchange deals.

How to get the iPhone 15 under Rs 50,000?

Here's how it works:

Flipkart is going to offer bank discounts on select credit and debit cards, which can instantly get you several thousand rupees off.

Additionally, if you have an old smartphone lying around, you can exchange it for an exchange bonus.

With all these offers combined, the Rs 66,900 price suddenly becomes more attractive, allowing some lucky buyers to get it for under Rs 50,000!

iPhone 15 features

The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which ensures faster performance for gaming, multitasking or using intensive apps. The handset features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which delivers vibrant colours and sharp visuals, making it a great time to watch videos or scroll through social media on your new iOS device.

For photography, the iPhone 15 comes with a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. This combination lets you take detailed pictures even in low light, while the ultra-wide lens is ideal for landscapes or group shots. The 12MP front camera is also an added advantage for selfie lovers and video call enthusiasts.

In addition, the iPhone 15 supports 5G, preparing you for faster network speeds in the future. With all-day battery and MagSafe charging, charging your phone is now easier.

Is it worth the investment?

If you're looking for a smartphone under Rs 50,000, the iPhone 15 is a fantastic deal, especially considering Apple's usual pricing.

Equipped with powerful performance, impressive cameras, and a solid display, this deal during the Flipkart sale is a golden opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their iPhone.