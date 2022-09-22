Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Bumper offers on smartphones ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 60,000

Shopoholics are all set to avail big discounts on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, which is going live from September 23, 2022. For Flipkart Plus subscribers, the biggest sale is already on, and they can take advantage of all the significant deals and offers on electronics, clothing, home goods, and mobile phones.

Flipkart has provided a sneak preview of amazing discounts and deals available on several mobile devices ahead of its biggest event. Mobile phones from famous brands, including Samsung, Mi, POCO, and more, will be offered at incredible discounts and bank offers, with prices ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 60,000.

Samsung

Samsung F23 5G smartphone prices will start at Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 22,999, as per Flipkart's Big Bang Reveal of the Day. The Samsung S22+, which is currently priced at Rs 1,01,999, will be available for Rs 59,999 in the S Series, a significant price drop. You may purchase Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G for Rs. 31,999. (including bank offers).

Mi

Mi products will also be on sale, with the Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge 5G costing only Rs 19,999. The cost of the 6 GB Redmi 10 Prime is just Rs 12,149. The Redmi Note 10T 5G is available for Rs 11,699.

Oppo

The Oppo K10 price on Flipkart's largest sale will begin at Rs 11,990. The price of the Oppo F19s will be priced at Rs 12,990.

Infinix

Devices from Infinix will be sold for the lowest possible prices, with the Infinix Smart 6 starting at just Rs 5,849. The cost of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is only Rs 12,599.

Motorola

Prices for Motorola mobiles range from Rs 8,000 to Rs 23,000, making them very affordable for consumers. Prices for the Motorola Edge 30 start at Rs 22,749. Prices for the Moto G52 will begin at Rs 12,599.

