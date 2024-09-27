Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

India’s most awaited shopping event, the Flipkart Big Billion Days, is just around the corner, with massive discounts on various products, including the Apple iPhone 15. The sale will go live on September 27 for all users, while Flipkart Plus members get early access starting 24 hours before the official launch.

Apple iPhone 15 at a special price

The highlight of the upcoming Flipkart sale is the iPhone 15, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900 last year. During the Big Billion Days sale, buyers can grab the iPhone 15 for as low as Rs 49,999 by taking advantage of bank offers and discounts. The phone will initially be listed at Rs 54,999, but here's how you can bring the price down:

Bank Offer: Get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 when you use HDFC Bank cards.

Exchange Offer: Further reduce the price with an additional Rs 3,000 discount through the exchange offer.

By applying these offers, the iPhone 15’s effective price will drop to Rs 49,999.

Other Apple Deals: iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Discounts

If you're aiming for an upgraded model, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will also be available at significant discounts. Here's a breakdown:

iPhone 15 Pro (128GB), originally priced at Rs 1,34,000, will be available for Rs 99,999. With an additional Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus, the price can drop further to Rs 89,999.

iPhone 15 Pro Max, listed at Rs 1,19,900, will come with a Rs 5,000 bank discount and Rs 5,000 exchange bonus, reducing the price to Rs 1,09,999. The model was launched at a hefty Rs 1,59,900 last year, making this offer highly appealing.

Massive discounts on Apple MacBook Air M2

It’s not just iPhones seeing discounts. The Apple MacBook Air M2, currently priced at Rs 95,900, will be available at an irresistible price of Rs 64,999 during the sale. While exact details are yet to be confirmed, it is expected that the final price will include additional bank offers, making it an excellent deal for buyers.

How to get these offers

Early Access for Plus Members: If you're a Flipkart Plus member, you can start shopping for these deals 24 hours ahead of the official sale launch.

Use HDFC Bank Cards: Ensure you have an HDFC Bank card to grab the instant discounts on iPhones and MacBooks.

Exchange Offers: Check if your old smartphone is eligible for the exchange offer to maximize the discount.