Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

The much-anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is here, and this year, tech enthusiasts can score a fantastic deal on the Apple iPhone 15. For the first time, Flipkart has announced that the iPhone 15 will be available for an effective price of just ₹49,999, making it an unmissable opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade.

The iPhone 15 is initially listed at ₹54,999 on Flipkart. However, customers can take advantage of a ₹3,500 instant bank discount when using HDFC Bank credit cards, bringing the price down to ₹51,499. But that’s not all! Flipkart is also offering a ₹1,500 exchange bonus for customers trading in their old devices. By combining these offers, the effective price of the iPhone 15 drops to an incredible ₹49,999.

Historically, Flipkart has faced criticism for increasing prices shortly after the sale begins, but this year, the company appears to be addressing these concerns by enhancing the card discount. This strategic move aims to attract more buyers looking for the latest technology at a more affordable price.

So, what does the iPhone 15 have to offer? It features a stunning 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring vivid visuals. The innovative Dynamic Island technology replaces the traditional notch, providing a more intuitive user experience. The camera system is equally impressive, boasting a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor for rapid autofocus and high-resolution images. Users can also utilize a 2x Telephoto lens for versatility in photography, along with a new Smart HDR system that automates portrait captures.