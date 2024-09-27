Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

This is when Mukesh Ambani's wealth would end if he spends Rs 30000000 daily

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals Don Bradman's record, becomes fastest Asian to....

Mumbai Indians to retain Hardik Pandya for IPL 2025 season? Report says....

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja imitate Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action, video breaks internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This is when Mukesh Ambani's wealth would end if he spends Rs 30000000 daily

This is when Mukesh Ambani's wealth would end if he spends Rs 30000000 daily

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals Don Bradman's record, becomes fastest Asian to....

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals Don Bradman's record, becomes fastest Asian to....

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

HomeTechnology

Technology

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

It features a stunning 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring vivid visuals.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 07:46 PM IST

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The much-anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is here, and this year, tech enthusiasts can score a fantastic deal on the Apple iPhone 15. For the first time, Flipkart has announced that the iPhone 15 will be available for an effective price of just ₹49,999, making it an unmissable opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade.

The iPhone 15 is initially listed at ₹54,999 on Flipkart. However, customers can take advantage of a ₹3,500 instant bank discount when using HDFC Bank credit cards, bringing the price down to ₹51,499. But that’s not all! Flipkart is also offering a ₹1,500 exchange bonus for customers trading in their old devices. By combining these offers, the effective price of the iPhone 15 drops to an incredible ₹49,999.

Historically, Flipkart has faced criticism for increasing prices shortly after the sale begins, but this year, the company appears to be addressing these concerns by enhancing the card discount. This strategic move aims to attract more buyers looking for the latest technology at a more affordable price.

So, what does the iPhone 15 have to offer? It features a stunning 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring vivid visuals. The innovative Dynamic Island technology replaces the traditional notch, providing a more intuitive user experience. The camera system is equally impressive, boasting a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor for rapid autofocus and high-resolution images. Users can also utilize a 2x Telephoto lens for versatility in photography, along with a new Smart HDR system that automates portrait captures.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This is world's slowest train, crosses 291 bridges, 91 tunnels, takes 8 hours to travel this short distance, it is...

This is world's slowest train, crosses 291 bridges, 91 tunnels, takes 8 hours to travel this short distance, it is...

Baden Bower Shares Important Tips for EB1A Visa Applicants

Baden Bower Shares Important Tips for EB1A Visa Applicants

Choosing 2 Men With Truck Removalists: Convenient And Cost-Effective Option

Choosing 2 Men With Truck Removalists: Convenient And Cost-Effective Option

How Big Data is Used in Film Industry?

How Big Data is Used in Film Industry?

Jr NTR's Devara makers cut 7-minute scene just 3 days before release due to...

Jr NTR's Devara makers cut 7-minute scene just 3 days before release due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement