Apple iPhone 15 gets huge price cut after iPhone 16 series launch, here’s how much it costs now

Flipkart has shared that all smartphones, including the iPhone 15 series models - iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, will be available at a massive discounted price. f

Apple recently launched the new iPhone 16 series after which it was announced that the price of the previous generation, the iPhone 15 series, would decrease. The iPhone 15 series was introduced at Rs 79,999 in 2023.However, currently, Flipkart is offering it at Rs 69,900.

With the Big Billion Days sale approaching, Flipkart aims to further reduce the price. Teasing customers with a preview, Flipkart has shared that all smartphones, including the iPhone 15 series models - iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, will be available at a massive discounted price. Flipkart has yet not reveled the discounted prices, it will be unveiled on September 23 when Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will begin.

iPhone 15 price drop: Should you buy it?

Indeed, the iPhone 15 series, being a year old, is overshadowed by the enhanced capabilities of the newly launched iPhone 16 series. Despite this, opting for the old generation model isn't a poor choice, especially for those considering the Pro models within their budget.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get all the software updates as the iPhone 16. The most awaited Apple Intelligence will also feature in the 15 Pro models. While the production for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max has already stopped, the remaining units on shelves will still be accessible for interested buyers.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the standard versions, both the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus can run iOS 18 with all its personalised features. In contrast, the base models of the iPhone 16 showcase a redesigned look, whereas the Pro models bear a resemblance to the 15 Pros.

The iPhone 15 series runs on the A16 Bionic processor, excelling in multitasking, rapid app loading, and seamless performance even during intense gaming sessions. iPhones are renowned for their exceptional video recording capabilities. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 series features the latest A18 chipset, with the A16 and A17 chips also notably faster in performance.

Both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 come with identical displays, featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen. These screens offer a peak brightness of 2000nits and Full HD+ resolution.

There are very minor changes in the camera in both the phones. The iPhone 16 retains the 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.6 aperture and 2x zoom via sensor crop, similar to the iPhone 15. It is paired with the same 12-megapixel camera but with an improved f/2.2 aperture compared to the f/2.4 on the iPhone 15. Additionally, the iPhone 16 is coming with a new Camera Control button for swift photo capturing and easier zooming functionality.