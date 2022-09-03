Flipkart Big Billion days 2022: Know expected discounts and offers

Flipkart, an online marketplace, is returning with a new Big Billions Days deal. On both its website and mobile platform, the online retailer has been teasing the offer. The sale will benefit from the nation's forthcoming festival season. Flipkart will offer deals, discounts, and offers on nearly all products across all categories as part of the event. The date of the Big Billion Days 2022 sale has not been made public by the e-commerce company. The sale dates will probably be revealed in the next several days.



Flipkart has teamed up with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank as part of the sale to give their consumers discounts. On purchases made during the event, customers will immediately receive a 10% discount.



A webpage for the sale has also been made by the online retailer. It states that electronics and accessories will be discounted by up to 80% during the sale. Deals on headphones, cellphones, wireless earphones, and other items will be included. Up to 80% off TVs and other electrical goods will be offered. For instance, during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2022, air conditioners would retail at discounts of up to 50%.



Smartphone discounts and bargains will also be available throughout the event. It will sell phones made by brands including Apple, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, and Poco. During the sale, new smartphone debuts are also possible. Gaming laptops will be discounted by up to 40% during Flipkart's Big Billion Days in 2022. In a similar vein, the sale will offer up to 80% off on printers and monitors.



The Big Billion Days sale will include discounts on home and kitchen appliances, lifestyle goods, fashion, beauty, cuisine, toys, laptops, tablets, and audio accessories in addition to deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and audio accessories. Users will also receive offers and discounts on supermarket items to make every transaction affordable.



The competitor Amazon may soon unveil its Great Indian Festival sale in response to Flipkart's announcement of its Big Billion Days 2022 promotion. Normally, both sales take place simultaneously.