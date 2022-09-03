Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Flipkart Big Billion days 2022: Know expected discounts and offers

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 is almost here and is expected to start during the upcoming festival season. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

Flipkart Big Billion days 2022: Know expected discounts and offers
Flipkart Big Billion days 2022: Know expected discounts and offers

Flipkart, an online marketplace, is returning with a new Big Billions Days deal. On both its website and mobile platform, the online retailer has been teasing the offer. The sale will benefit from the nation's forthcoming festival season. Flipkart will offer deals, discounts, and offers on nearly all products across all categories as part of the event. The date of the Big Billion Days 2022 sale has not been made public by the e-commerce company. The sale dates will probably be revealed in the next several days.

Flipkart has teamed up with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank as part of the sale to give their consumers discounts. On purchases made during the event, customers will immediately receive a 10% discount.

A webpage for the sale has also been made by the online retailer. It states that electronics and accessories will be discounted by up to 80% during the sale. Deals on headphones, cellphones, wireless earphones, and other items will be included. Up to 80% off TVs and other electrical goods will be offered. For instance, during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2022, air conditioners would retail at discounts of up to 50%.

Smartphone discounts and bargains will also be available throughout the event. It will sell phones made by brands including Apple, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, and Poco. During the sale, new smartphone debuts are also possible. Gaming laptops will be discounted by up to 40% during Flipkart's Big Billion Days in 2022. In a similar vein, the sale will offer up to 80% off on printers and monitors.

The Big Billion Days sale will include discounts on home and kitchen appliances, lifestyle goods, fashion, beauty, cuisine, toys, laptops, tablets, and audio accessories in addition to deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and audio accessories. Users will also receive offers and discounts on supermarket items to make every transaction affordable.

The competitor Amazon may soon unveil its Great Indian Festival sale in response to Flipkart's announcement of its Big Billion Days 2022 promotion. Normally, both sales take place simultaneously.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 441 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.