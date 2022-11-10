Fitbit app bug confirmed by Google, no inaccurate data by Pixel Watch

Google (Image: Reuters)

Fitbit app is one of the most popular fitness tracking apps for Android smartphones. The app pairs with Fitbit fitness bands and other Google owned smartwatches to show fitness data to users. The app is quite popular for its UI and accuracy, however a few Pixel Watch users have reportedly noticed that calories counted on the Pixel Watch differ from those of other smartwatches or fitness trackers, such as the Galaxy Watch 5 or Apple Watch. Now as per a report by 9To5Google, the tech giant has acknowledged the bug in the Fitbit app that counts calories inaccurately.

It is worth noting that smartwatches can never be 100 percent accurate when it comes to calorie counts, but it was really odd for the new Google Pixel Watch to show such inaccurate data. As per Android Police, the Pixel Watch was showing around 50% increase in data when compared to a Galaxy Watch 4. Google has since confirmed to the outlet that this isn't meant to happen, and is instead a software glitch, reports 9to5Google.

The Pixel Watch calculates calories burned based on the users` heart rate, and activities, and compares that with their age, height, and weight, just like other smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Google also clarified that calorie counts during workouts are behaving as normal. If there is a difference between the Pixel Watch and other devices in that regard and the user's data is accurate, the difference can be chalked up to the different algorithms that Fitbit uses versus the competition, said the report.

