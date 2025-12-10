Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here
UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, get direct LINK to download scorecard here
With KKR dropping Russell-Iyer, CSK making 11 cuts and SRH unlocking Rs 25.5 crore, which team enters IPL 2026 auction most desperate?
Starlink vs Jio vs Airtel: Can Elon Musk's satellite internet replace 4G and 5G services of Indian telcos? Know here
After Salman Khan, Dabanng director Abhinav Kashyap attacks Shah Rukh Khan, says he isn't a superstar: 'He sold paan...'
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s Germany visit amid mid-winter Parliament session, calls him ‘Videsh Nayak’
After RCB stint, Dinesh Karthik takes over as mentor and batting coach of THIS franchise
First Apple store set to open in Noida: Timings, location and everything you need to know
Akshaye Khanna is inspired by Vinod Khanna? His Dhurandhar Entry dance reminds fans of his father’s dance in Pakistan’s Lahore with…
Who is Virandeep Singh? Malaysian top all-rounder becomes only associate player in IPL 2026 auction final list
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Noida opens tomorrow, December 11th, at 1 p.m. IST. Apple Noida is located at the DLF Mall of India, on Maharaja Agrasen Marg in Sector 18, Noida.
Apple is set to launch its new store at DLF Mall of India in Noida on December 11. This is the company's fifth official Apple Store in India, following Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in New Delhi, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune and the first store in Noida. Like other Apple Stores, you'll find the full Apple retail experience, including 'Today at Apple' sessions, an Apple Genius Bar, and more. Here are the full details.
According to reports, Apple has taken a total of 8,240 square feet of space on DLF Mall of India’s ground floor. The lease agreement for the Noida store reportedly runs for 11 years. The Cupertino-based tech giant will not have to pay any rent during the first year of the lease.
Starting from the second year, the rent will be charged at Rs 263.15 per square foot. Apple will pay around Rs 45.3 lakh per month, which is roughly Rs 5.4 crore annually.
Apple store will have over 80 team members on hand to help customers choose from various Apple products, including the latest iPhone 17 series, the latest Apple Watch lineup, including the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, and iPads. Like other Apple Stores in India and around the world, Apple Noida is powered by 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral. There will also be free 'Today at Apple' sessions, and daily experiences by Apple creatives on various topics like photography, art, music, coding, and more.
Apple store in Noida is set to launch tomorrow, December 11, at 1 pm IST. Apple Noida is located at the DLF Mall of India, on Maharaja Agrasen Marg in Sector 18, Noida.
Connection is at the heart of everything we do at Apple Retail, and we're excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida,” said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail and People. “Our team members are thrilled to deepen their relationships with customers in this vibrant city and help them experience the best of Apple.”
Also read: iPhone users alert! Apple issues BIG warning, company warns users to avoid...; here’s all you need to know