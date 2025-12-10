First Apple store set to open in Noida: Timings, location and everything you need to know

Apple Noida opens tomorrow, December 11th, at 1 p.m. IST. Apple Noida is located at the DLF Mall of India, on Maharaja Agrasen Marg in Sector 18, Noida.

Apple is set to launch its new store at DLF Mall of India in Noida on December 11. This is the company's fifth official Apple Store in India, following Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in New Delhi, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune and the first store in Noida. Like other Apple Stores, you'll find the full Apple retail experience, including 'Today at Apple' sessions, an Apple Genius Bar, and more. Here are the full details.

Apple Experience in Noida

According to reports, Apple has taken a total of 8,240 square feet of space on DLF Mall of India’s ground floor. The lease agreement for the Noida store reportedly runs for 11 years. The Cupertino-based tech giant will not have to pay any rent during the first year of the lease.

Starting from the second year, the rent will be charged at Rs 263.15 per square foot. Apple will pay around Rs 45.3 lakh per month, which is roughly Rs 5.4 crore annually.

Apple store will have over 80 team members on hand to help customers choose from various Apple products, including the latest iPhone 17 series, the latest Apple Watch lineup, including the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, and iPads. Like other Apple Stores in India and around the world, Apple Noida is powered by 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral. There will also be free 'Today at Apple' sessions, and daily experiences by Apple creatives on various topics like photography, art, music, coding, and more.

When can you visit Apple Noida?

Apple store in Noida is set to launch tomorrow, December 11, at 1 pm IST. Apple Noida is located at the DLF Mall of India, on Maharaja Agrasen Marg in Sector 18, Noida.

Connection is at the heart of everything we do at Apple Retail, and we're excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida,” said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail and People. “Our team members are thrilled to deepen their relationships with customers in this vibrant city and help them experience the best of Apple.”

