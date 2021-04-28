Find COVID-19 designated hospital near you with help of Truecaller - know how

If you are looking for a COVID-19 hospital in your city but do not know how to go about with it, don't panic. Truecaller, the popular call identification app for smartphones has made this task easier by adding a new COVID-19 Hospital Directory for all users in India. Interestingly, this new feature on Truecaller will include contact details including telephone numbers and addresses of COVID-19 designated hospitals across India.

Truecaller on Wednesday announced the launch of a COVID-19 Hospital Directory for users in India. The directory is available within the application. Users can access it through the menu or the dialer. This new feature from Truecaller comes at a time when India is battling a new COVID-19 surge in many states with a shortage of oxygen and ICU Beds.

The directory offers telephone numbers and addresses of COVID-19 designated hospitals from multiple states across the country, sourced from official government databases. Truecaller cautions that it does not assure the availability of hospital beds.

"We wanted to quickly introduce a simple directory of important numbers for COVID-related services. We have started with this hospital list and we're working to add more verified sources soon. This is one among the many ways we're helping with COVID relief efforts. We offer the support of the entire organisation and the Truecaller platform, for anyone that we can help," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India, Truecaller, in a release.