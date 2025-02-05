The employees have been advised to strictly avoid the use of Al tools/AI apps in office devices. Economic Survey 2024-25 has envisioned a practical, reliable, scalable and efficient artificial intelligence model for adoption in India.

The Department of Expenditure, in a communication, recently said it has been determined that Al tools and AI apps in office computers and devices pose risks to the confidentiality of government data and documents. The communication also named some AI tools.

The employees have been advised to strictly avoid the use of Al tools/AI apps in office devices. Economic Survey 2024-25 has envisioned a practical, reliable, scalable and efficient artificial intelligence model for adoption in India.

“It has been determined that AI tools and AI apps (such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek etc.) in the office computers and devices pose risks for confidentiality of (government) data and documents,” said the advisory by the Indian finance ministry dated Jan. 29.

Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that India will have its first foundational Artificial Intelligence model in about 10 months from now. The government is going to host an open source model like Chinese 'DeepSeek' on Indian servers. This comes at a time when Chinese startup has challenged the AI world.

IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and discussed India's strategy of creating the entire AI stack - GPUs, model, and apps.

(with Inputs from ANI)