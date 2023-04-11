Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

FBI warns Apple iPhone and Android phone users, fraudsters may empty your bank account

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned users to stay away from public USB ports due to malware risks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

FBI warns Apple iPhone and Android phone users, fraudsters may empty your bank account
FBI

Apple iPhones and Android smartphones battery life usually lasts for a day on single charge after mixed usage. Smartphone users now rarely carry charging cables but as most of us are dependent on these devices for our day to day tasks, sometimes we do have to rush to find a place to recharge our phones. Although a person only charges their smartphone at a random charging station when there is an emergency, fraudsters can use this to install malware on your device. To avoid such a situation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned users to stay away from public USB ports due to malware risks. 

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.” FBI Denver shared in a tweet.

For those who are unaware, the malware transferred from a public charging station to your phone, tablet or computer can allow criminals to have access to your data that includes photos, banking details, password, emails and more

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.