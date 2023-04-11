FBI warns Apple iPhone and Android phone users, fraudsters may empty your bank account

FBI

Apple iPhones and Android smartphones battery life usually lasts for a day on single charge after mixed usage. Smartphone users now rarely carry charging cables but as most of us are dependent on these devices for our day to day tasks, sometimes we do have to rush to find a place to recharge our phones. Although a person only charges their smartphone at a random charging station when there is an emergency, fraudsters can use this to install malware on your device. To avoid such a situation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned users to stay away from public USB ports due to malware risks.

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.” FBI Denver shared in a tweet.

For those who are unaware, the malware transferred from a public charging station to your phone, tablet or computer can allow criminals to have access to your data that includes photos, banking details, password, emails and more